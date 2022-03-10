Upload Star Robbie Amell and Showrunner Pick Their Perfect Afterlife Ahead of Season 2

Nearly two years since the Amazon Original series Upload debuted, the series returns to Prime Video on Friday for its second season. The new season will take viewers back to the digital afterlife community of Lakeview, complete with quite a few changes for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), and the rest of the popular series’ characters. Among those changes are a new batch of upgrades that can be applied to the digital afterlife to allow the departed to have an even more personal paradise. Ahead of the series’ return, series creator Greg Daniels as well as the cast sat down with ComicBook.com and revealed what they would choose for their own perfect afterlives.

For Daniels, spending time in some version of Central Park sounded like a perfect afterlife, though he wasn’t exactly set a on a time period.

“There’s a terrific book called Time and Again and this guy goes back to turn of the century New. York and he made it seem so great, you know, going around on like sleighs through the winter and stuff like that and when I think about the place that I maybe have the most desire to spend eternity, I think it would be Central Park in New York City, some version of that,” he said.

Andy Allow and Robbie Amell both had celebrities they wanted to be able to hang out with in their afterlives, with Allo wanting to jam out with Jimi Hendrix while Amell would like to play golf with Tiger Woods.

“I think I’d want to be in the 70s with Jimi Hendrix,” Allo said. “We can just jam out. Woodstock, just that whole vibe and just live our best lives creating amazing music and just being free.”

“Knowing you you’d probably actually get to hang out with Jimi Hendrix,” Amell told Alllo. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, cool. I want to play golf with Tiger Woods.”

He added, “I’m playing Augusta with Tiger over and over and over again and my dad can come.”

Allegra Edwards and Owen Daniels didn’t have specific time periods or places they wanted to go, but rather movies they wanted to live in in their afterlives.

“I think I’d want to live in a favorite movie of mine,” Edwards said. “For example, That Thing You Do or Singin in The Rain, either of those movies. I would just upload into that and feel like I get to be a part of it. I’m sure I’d get sick of it after a week, but yeah. To live in another film. That would be fun.”

“It would be Marvel and Star Wars and it would be epic,” Owen Daniels said of his chosen afterlife. “I would be Iron Man and Luke Skywalker. I’d be all of them. I’d be this ball of hero and it would be perfect and that would be my fantasy.”

Zainab Johnson and Kevin Bigley chose afterlives that were something of a combination of both a specific place in time and a favorite movie, though they both put their own spin on things.

“Okay, so my eternity is like rotating and I will tell you why,” Johnson said. “I feel like I was supposed to be a person in the 70s, you know, because I just feel like the passion and the music and like, all that type of stuff. But there was still like certain things happening. It was a lot of inequality, a bit more like racism and so that doesn’t work for me so I would have my eternity, I would have to time travel through different time periods.”

For Bigley, he just had a specific place inspired by one of his favorite childhood movies.

“It would probably be the Ghostbusters Firehouse, just like that environment. That would be my avatar’s setup,” Bigley said. “As a kid that was the coolest to me. Like to live in something that I basically used to play in as a kid.”

Created by Greg Daniels, in addition to Amell, Allo, and Edwards, Upload stars Kevin Bigley as Luke, another Lakeview resident who befriends Nathan, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Nora’s coworker and Luke’s handler, as well as Owen Daniels as “A.I. Guy”, Josh Banday as Ivan and Andrea Rosen as Lucy.

In Upload Season 2, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived in Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group, “The Ludds” and as the preview shows, that may also include a new love interest as well. Allo previously spoke about how, in Season 2, she hoped the series would see Nora exploring her own person rather than being a caretaker for others.

“I feel like it’d be great to explore Nora being her own person and not so much trying to take care of everybody else,” Allo told ComicBook.com about her hopes for Season 2 back in 2020. “I think she spends a lot of time taking care of her clients, of their customer service angel needs, and worrying about Nathan and saving people and now saving her dad. So, I think it’d be interesting for her to explore what does she want and without it being attached to somebody else. And finding her own kind of strength and power independently as opposed with somebody else.”

Upload Season 2 is headed to Prime Video on Friday, March 11th. Season 1 is streaming now.