Upload Season 2 Release Date Revealed

It’s been nearly two years since the Amazon Original series Upload debuted and almost immediately was renewed for a second season, but now the wait is almost over. On Thursday, it was announced that Upload Season 2 will arrive on Prime Video with seven new episodes on Friday, March 11th. Along with the announcement, a special Season 1 recap video was also released to help get viewers up to speed about the digital afterlife, it’s fascinating near-future technology, a complex love triangle, and a murder mystery. You can check the recap video out for yourself below.

Created by Greg Daniels, Upload stars Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, a 27-year-old newly deceased computer programmer uploaded to the digital afterlife, Lakeview. The series also stars Andy Allo as Nora Antony, Nathan’s handler in his afterlife, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid Kannerman, Nathan’s ex-girlfriend, Kevin Bigley as Luke, another Lakeview resident who befriends Nathan, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Nora’s coworker and Luke’s handler, as well as Owen Daniels as “A.I. Guy”, Josh Banday as Ivan, and Andrea Rosen as Lucy.

In Upload Season 2, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group, “The Ludds”. Season 2 is described as being packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called “prototykes” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

“I feel like it’d be great to explore Nora being her own person and not so much trying to take care of everybody else,” Allo told ComicBook.com about her hopes for Season 2 back in 2020. “I think she spends a lot of time taking care of her clients, of their customer service angel needs, and worrying about Nathan and saving people and now saving her dad. So, I think it’d be interesting for her to explore what does she want and without it being attached to somebody else. And finding her own kind of strength and power independently as opposed with somebody else.”

Upload Season 2 is headed to Prime Video on Friday, March 11th. Season 1 is streaming now.

