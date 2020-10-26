Amazon Prime's Utopia Gets Thumbs Up From Stephen King

✖

A little over one month ago, the sci-fi/thriller series Utopia made its debut on Amazon Prime, taking audiences on a wild ride through a web of mystery and conspiracy. The series made fans out of folks all around the world, including iconic horror writer Stephen King. Getting the stamp of approval from King is a big deal for any property in the sci-fi or horror genres, and the writer offered his recommendation of Utopia over the weekend.

"I'm loving UTOPIA, on Amazon Prime," King wrote on Twitter. "Might not be everyone's cup of tea, given the times we're living in, but it has the slow build to full steam that I associate with page-turning novels. Horrifying, violent, and occasionally laugh-out-loud funny."

What King means by "given the times we're in," is that the central plot of the film revolves around a global pandemic, not to mention so much of the film deals with conspiracy theories, which have run rampant lately thanks to social media. That may not be the kind of content people are keen on checking out in the year 2020.

Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn developed Utopia for Amazon, based on the British series of the same name. Flynn also serves as executive producer of the series alongside Jessica Rhodes, Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. Sharon Levy oversees the production of Utopia for Endemol Shine North America.

Utopia stars Dan Byrd, Ashleigh LeThrop, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, and Cory Michael Smith.

You can take a look at the official synopsis below.

"Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, Utopia. Together, Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of Utopia, predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own."

