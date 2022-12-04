Val Kilmer Sparks Cameo Hopes By Tweeting Willow Content

The first two episodes of Dinsey+'s Willow feature the return of Warwick Davis (Willow) and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha) from the original 1988 fantasy film of the same name, and Kevin Pollak is also going to reprise his role as Rool the Brownie. However, fans shouldn't expect to see Val Kilmer show up as the fan-favorite Madmartigan due to COVID restrictions during production. Despite the fact that the folks involved with the series have said Kilmer won't be in the series, Willow fans can't help but hope that he might make a little cameo appearance. Today, Kilmer shared some Willow content on Twitter, which has some fans hoping for the best.

First, Kilmer quote-tweeted a post from showrunner Jonathan Kasdan, who previously wrote, "Met @WarwickADavis June 9th, 2017, about 8 mins before this pic was taken, & told him I was gonna convince Lucasfilm to make a sequel to #Willow, though there was no reason to believe I could convince anyone to do anything. Tomorrow that sequel drops on @DisneyPlus Dream crazy." Kilmer replied, "❤️ these two 'MADMEN' @WarwickADavis @JonKasdan #willow @DisneyPlus." He also retweeted a Disney+ ad for the series. You can check out the posts below:

A magical new adventure begins ✨ The first two episodes of #Willow, the Original series from Lucasfilm, are now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qi4qO7bL6e — Willow (@WillowOfficial) November 30, 2022

How Did Top: Gun Maverick Inspire Willow?

While Kilmer isn't expected to show up in Willow as Madmartigan, he was seen reprising his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year. Kasdan recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Kilmer's role in the Top Gun sequel served as inspiration for Willow.

"Not only did it give us food for thought, but my executive producer, Tommy Harper, was the executive producer of Top Gun: Maverick, so he worked with Val then," Kasdan explained of the film. "I had already met Val when we were setting out to do this thing. We've been talking pretty consistently every day of our lives about how to bring Madmartigan back and how that character can continue to live within the Willow universe. And much of the first season asks the question of what happened to Madmartigan. And when there was a real shot at getting him out to Wales during our first season, we had a very specific moment when that question was going to be answered. But when it became clear that we weren't going to get him out there because of the restrictions that Covid was putting on all of us, we simply pushed the question a little further down the road and continued to build it out in ways that we thought were tantalizing and fun."

Kasdan continued, "Most specifically, we added this old member of his team that felt like he would fit into this sort of Madmartigan school of scoundrels, and the only person we wanted for the part was Christian Slater. And you can imagine my shock when Christian Slater was like, 'Absolutely. Sign me up, give me a sword and I'll kick some ass.' It was one of the most exciting moments ever. And then Christian reached out to Val, and they had some communication. So there was a real sense of family and community around it, and also with Joanne [Whalley]. Joanne and Val have two lovely children together. So this universe exists because of him and because he was that hero for our generation."

The first two episodes of Willow are now streaming on Disney+.