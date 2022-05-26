Willow TV Series Writer Promises Madmartigan Is a "Major Figure" in the Story, Daughter Confirmed

✖

Disney and Lucasfilm are finally making a return to the magical world of Willow later this year. The 1988 fan-favorite fantasy is coming back as a series with a premiere set for this fall on Disney+, with Warwick Davis set to return as the titular character. However, the first season of the new series won't see Val Kilmer's beloved character Madmartigan return to the fold, but that doesn't mean his fingerprints aren't all over the story. According to the creative team behind the series, Madmartigan is a major factor in the series, and Kilmer will be the only actor to play him if he ever does appear on-screen again.

The first teaser trailer for Willow was released on Thursday during the Lucasfilm panel at Star Wars Celebration. Fans got to see the franchise's new generation of heroes for the first time, and learn about how Madmartigan's legacy continues through the series. It was confirmed that Kit, played by Ruby Cruz, is the daughter of Kilmer's character. Executive producer Jonathan Kasden explained during the event just how important Madmartigan still is to the story at-large.

"He's a huge part of this story and this series," Kasdan said. Val has been in communication with Joann [Whalley] and I and Madmartigan is a character in the story and what we didn't get to shoot with him on Season 1, we've made him a major figure in the story."

It sounds as though there may be plans to feature Madmartigan in the series at some point, but no such plans have yet been revealed to the public.

Here's the official synopsis for Willow on Disney+:

"An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, Willow features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."

