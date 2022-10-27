Vampire Academy: The Strigoi Attack in Season Finale Clip (Exclusive)

Last week on the penultimate episode of the first season of Vampire Academy, the strigoi made their major play for St. Vladmir's, setting a trap for the moroi by orchestrating an exchange of moroi Mia Karp for her newly turned strigoi sister, Sonya only to use the moment to disable the wards protecting St. Vlad's. With the wards down, it's open season on the moroi and now, in an exclusive clip from the season finale of Vampire Academy, "Ascension", the attack begins and it's absolute chaos as the moroi run for their lives.

In the clip, which you can check out for yourself in the video player above, no one is safe in St. Vlad's as the strigoi get past the wards, prompting guards to try to hurry Queen Marina and Princess Lissa to a fortified and safe position to ride things out until dawn when they might have a chance to get somewhere safer. But they aren't the only royals trying to get to safety. It's a scramble for everyone — and the strigoi are hot on their heels.

What is Vampire Academy about?

From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance, and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage "Strigoi" who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first.

"I am a big reader of books, and I am a fan of novels, and I am a fan of YA and I read it for pleasure and by choice and have always done so. And so, every time I read anything, of course, the storyteller in me is saying, 'Ooh, what if I could make this as a movie? What if I could turn this into a TV show?' And when I first read vampire academy, the whole series, I loved it. And would've happily jumped at the chance to make show right then and there. But nobody really cared what I liked or didn't like, and nobody was knocking on my door asking what kind of TV I was ready to bring out into the world. So, I just had to wait until somebody believed that about me and asked me the question," Plec previously told ComicBook.com. "If there's one thing that you could make that you've not had a chance to make yet, what is it? Because Vampire Academy was the answer. And so Universal, Peacock gave me that opportunity. And I didn't even think twice about the fact. I remember having a feeling like there's going to be some hater out there. That's just like, "She can't do anything but write vampires." But fine, hate away. Because ultimately what I'm telling in my own mind is a story about friendship and about and about love and about community and about society and trying to present a viewpoint of society that is meaningful and very, very timely and present. Say a little something about the world that we live in or the world that we want to live in."

The season finale of Vampire Academy is now streaming on Peacock.