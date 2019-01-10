‘Veronica Mars’ Revival Is Bringing Back Adam Rose As Max

The upcoming Veronica Mars revival on Hulu will welcome back another familiar face in Adam Rose‘s Max.

Fans will remember Adam Rose from Veronica Mars season 3, where he played Hearst College student Max. Max was less about caring about school and more concerned with profiting from it, as he sold test answers for money to other students. That knack for business will come into play once more when he returns int he revival (via TV Line), as he is now the owner of High How Are You?, which is a marijuana dispensary business in Neptune.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems he’s come a long way from offering answers on tests for money, but there is another angle we would love to see explored. The revival picks up five years after the Veronica Mars movie, and we would love to see a reunion between Max and Mac, who was played in the show by Tina Majorino. The two dated briefly during the third season, and while Majorino hasn’t been confirmed for the revival, we’re hoping we get to see these two grace the screen together once more.

In addition to Veronica Mars, Rose has starred in projects like Modern Family, Santa Clarita Diet, Budding Prospects, and Supernatural.

Veronica Mars ran from 2004 to 2006, and while it was always critically loved, it was ultimately canceled, despite a final episode that moved things into the future to entice the network into another season of the show. That would have moved Mars into the FBI, but alas, it was still canceled. It would later get a fan-funded film in 2014, and the new revival picks up five years after the events of that film.

Veronica Mars stars Kristen Bell, Enrico Calantoni, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Daran Norris, Jason Dohring, Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Izabela Vidovic, Clifton Collins Jr, David Starzyk, and J.K. Simmons.

You can find the official description below.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach”

Veronica Mars hits Hulu sometime in 2019.

Are you happy to see Max back? Let us know in the comments!