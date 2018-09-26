‘Veronica Mars’ Revival Brings Back Four Cast Members

Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, and David Starzyk will return to reprise their original series roles in Hulu’s upcoming revival of the cult hit Veronica Mars, showrunner Rob Thomas has revealed.

Dohring, Daggs, and Capra played three of the most important male leads on the show, along with veteran character actor Enrico Colantoni, who played the role of Veronica’s father Keith.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dohring played Logan Echolls, Veronica’s on-again, off-again 09’er boyfriend; Daggs played Wallace Fennel, Veronica’s best friend and frequent inside man (since he had a good reputation at school); and Capra played Weevil, the motorcycle gang leader with a heart of gold.

Starzyk played Richard Cassablancas, father to Dick (Ryan Hansen) and Cassidy (Kyle Gallner). While Cassidy (better known by the nickname Beaver) died at the end of season 2, Dick showed up in all three seasons, the movie, and one of the tie-in novels. Hansen and Thomas would go on to make Play It Again, Dick, the concept of which was a comedy in which Hansen was trying to get his Veronica Mars co-stars interested in a Dick-centric spinoff.

Hansen was not the only Veronica Mars veteran to reteam with Thomas in recent years; numerous Veronica Mars cast members, including Kristen Bell, Hanesen, and Enrico Colantoni, have played minor roles on iZombie during its run. Last season, Dohring was the season’s big bad.

Other series regulars from the original run, including Colantoni, Tina Majorino, Hansen, and Teddy Dunno, have yet to officially sign on. Almost every major character from the TV series returned for the movie in 2014.

Veronica Mars originally ran from 2004 to 2007 on UPN and The CW. One of the most critically-praised shows of its time, its cancellation was so mourned by its fans that they mounted a record-breaking crowdfunding effort when Thomas convinced Warner Bros. to make a feature film after using Kickstarter to prove there was an audience for the project.

The success of the movie led to tie-in novels and the Play It Again, Dick webseries while Thomas worked on iZombie and Bell moved on to The Good Place. When Hulu came knocking, the pair managed to find a way to schedule the series which will allow Bell to remain a part of her NBC hit while still making Veronica Mars.

Hulu’s Veronica Mars is expected to begin production soon with an eye toward a 2019 release.