Veronica Mars Star Breaks Silence on SPOILER’s Shocking Death

Veronica Mars returned for a fourth season on Hulu earlier this month, but while the series saw its titular heroine (Kristen Bell) dealing with not just the ordinary challenges of life — medical issues for her father, Keith (Enrico Colantoni) and a loving yet strained relationship with Logan (Jason Dohring) — but the challenging case of a series of bombings threatening local businesses, it also dealt both Veronica and viewers a devastating blow with the shocking death of a major character. Now, Dohring is speaking out about the stunning turning of events.

Warning: spoilers for Veronica Mars Season 4 below.

After a season of ups and downs, Veronica and Logan finally saw a major status quo change with their relationship: the pair married. However, the happiness of their nuptials would be short lived. Logan went to move the car only for the bomber — Penn Epnter (Patton Oswalt) to have left a backpack bomb in it. The bomb explodes, killing Logan. The shock was one that fans are still speaking out about on social media and according to Dohring, it’s one that left him with an empty feeling as well.

“I think he’s dead, but I think, you know, they could always bring people back in various ways,” Dohring told TV Guide. “Rob [Thomas] told me at the end of the show, ‘Logan is killed in the blast.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ And then I just kind of, like, for three days had an empty feeling in here [points to his chest].”

Dohring went on to reveal that Thomas took the time to explain the decision to him, offering up his reasoning for the stunning death in a way that frames out a possible future for the series.

“When Rob initially explained it to me, he was really cool because he gave me sort of the reasoning,” Dohring continued. “He was like, ‘You know, I sort of want to shed the teenage drama of the show.’ Like the on-again, off-again. I understood that and he said when Veronica is the underdog, that’s when you really feel for her. So this is going to set her up in a great way and sort of start life anew, possibly in a new place, be as determined as ever, and as much of an underdog as ever. And sort of the grit she has, she’ll find very strongly in this new adventure on where it goes.”

As for where Veronica is going, that does remain a bit of a question, but Bell told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con last weekend that there’s always room for more Veronica Mars.

“Until the world is just, there will always be room for more Veronica Mars,” Bell said. “She fights for the underdog, and the show has always been about the haves and the have-nots. One of the first lines in the pilot was ‘Welcome to Neptune, California, a town without a middle class.’ Rob’s always written a story about the haves and have-nots, and that problem is why this show is so gripping. Because it’s real: the jealousy of what other people have, the right and wrong sides of the track. It’s very real for people, so I don’t think there would be a way, unless we’re in a utopia, that Veronica Mars could conclude.”

