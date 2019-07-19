Surprise! Veronica Mars Season 4 Is Now Streaming on Hulu

In one of the more surprising announcements at San Diego Comic-Con, Kristen Bell just revealed that the highly anticipated revival of Veronica Mars has moved up its premiere date to… right now. Yes, the new season is finally available on Hulu, despite being set for a later premiere on the streaming platform.

Veronica Mars Season 4 was originally supposed to hit next Friday, July 26th. But during today’s panel for the series at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the titular star of the cult-favorite series dropped the major bombshell that the show could be streamed a week early. Happy Comic-Con, everyone.

Hulu’s description for the series teases what new mystery Veronica and the gang will get into for the revival:

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Pop Culture’s Anna Rumer was on hand for the panel, where Bell said that the new series would dive deeper into Veronica’s ongoing struggles with relationships.

“I think one of the things we didn’t explore as much in the first three seasons is Veronica’s commitment issues,” said Bell. “She always sees people break up and hurt each other, and it’s hard for her to believe that something could be that perfect. And from her perspective, it’s perfect right now, so she doesn’t want to ruin it.”

Bell also admitted the difficulty of shooting the new series, which meant spending time away from her family.

“Am I gonna miss six months of bedtimes to put this girl back into the world?” she recalled asking herself. Ultimately, she decided it was worth it to bring this “superhero without a cape” back into the world, adding, “I’m grateful to our writing team to write a woman like this.”

So long as the fans demand more adventures on Veronica Mars, Bell proclaimed that she’s ready to roll for the long haul.

“I’ll play Veronica until everyone in Neptune is dead,” she joked.

Veronica Mars is now streaming on Hulu.