Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Premiere Date Announced by Netflix

After a successful debut earlier this year, acclaimed sequel series Vikings: Valhalla is set to make its triumphant return to Netflix. The series, which takes place generations after History's original Vikings series, made a lot of noise at the start of 2021. Netflix had ordered multiple seasons of the series out of the gate and now the second season is finally set to arrive on the streaming service.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the second season of Vikings: Valhalla will be debuting on the service on January 12, 2023. The new season will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be released at the same time.

"The whole concept of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes who are in Scandinavia and blow them out of their comfort zones," said creator Jeb Stuart. "Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: It's Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River. The two of them will begin this incredible journey. Freydís has to go to Pomerania, which is a very difficult environment."

"Season 2 will show that sometimes when you hang out with the people that are just like you, eat like you, talk like you, you can still run into trouble," Stewart added. "So you need to stir the pot, which I think is what the Vikings did. And they did it beautifully, better than probably any other culture out there. So we put together this motley crew of Russian nobles, Muslim astronomers and con men, and they shove off from Novgorod."

What Is Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 About:

Here's Netflix's official synopsis of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2:

"Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). Season Two finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat."

