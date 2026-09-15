Vince Gilligan Debunks Pluribus Season 2 Rumor, But Finally Offers an Actual Update

Last year saw Apple TV cement its place as the king of science fiction on television, after the long-awaited new show from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, the trippy post-apocalyptic sci-fi series Pluribus, quickly became their biggest hit of all time. The scale of the series naturally meant that it was an expensive one with a long production time, but a two-season order from the jump was a sure sign of confidence. That said, fans were surprised when the Season 1 finale arrived last year, and it was quickly confirmed that Season 2 hadn’t even been written yet.

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Since then, on how the development of the new season is going, but word started to spread this week that the new season was totally finished. Speaking with Deadline at the Primetime Emmys last night, Gilligan, who won his first-ever Emmy for Writing (awarded for the series’ first episode), was quick to confirm the actual status of Pluribus Season 2, revealing that the larger scope of the series has been totally figured out but that only two episodes have been actually written.

Pluribus Season 2 Writing Status Is Good News, But That Rumor Was Bunk

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Speaking with the outlet, Gilligan admitted that it “took us a while” to figure out where the next batch of episodes would go. It’s easy to see why, as fans may recall, the season wrapped with Rhea Seehorn’s Carol Sturka now in possession of an atom bomb and eager to try and stop the hivemind. Gilligan went on to confirm that “Season 2 is not technically all written,” debunking that rumor that went wild this week.

“We’ve broken it out, which is the hard part. In other words, the plot of all episodes. The first and second are written,” Gilligan confirmed. “The rest of them are in various stages of being written, but we know what the whole season is, and we will share it soon with Rhea. Sometimes the actors, like Karolina and Samba, sometimes they don’t necessarily want to know. They kind of want to be surprised, which I kind of like that.”

It’s worth noting that Pluribus‘ new episodes being broken and a handful of episodes written means that there’s probably an actual timetable for when filming will begin. Gilligan didn’t disclose that, but it’s hard not to imagine that it could get in front of cameras at some point this year, even though that remains unconfirmed.

The Season 1 finale of Pluribus previously aired on Christmas Eve last year, and based on how long it has taken for the new episodes to be written and production not even starting yet, it could very well be this time next year before we even have a whiff of when it will return.

There’s good news, though: despite reports making it clear that a long wait between seasons on TV is becoming a detriment in the streaming age, Pluribus clearly has a lot of fans. The series won six Primetime Emmy Awards for its first season, including Gilligan’s for writing as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Seehorn. After winning nothing for Better Call Saul after six seasons, those accolades are well earned, but also show that fans like what they saw and can hopefully be patient for what’s next.