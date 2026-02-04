Apple’s New Sci-Fi Masterpiece Gets Disappointing Season 2 Update (but It Makes Sense)

After impressing viewers with the one-two punch of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan treated people to a very different kind of experience with his new series, Pluribus. In terms of genre and style, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi show is worlds apart from the epic crime saga of Walter White, but Pluribus rivaled Gilligan’s other works in terms of quality, earning several accolades such as nominations at the PGA Awards, Actors Awards, and Writers Guild of America Awards. Understandably, fans are eager to see Pluribus return, but a release date for Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. Unfortunately, we could be in for an extended wait.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During Apple TV’s press day (via CBR), Gilligan provided an update on Pluribus Season 2. “It takes a long time to come up with these episodes. We are deeper into the process at this moment than I would like, considering how few episodes we have figured out. But it takes some time, just as it did the first season,” he said. “We appreciate everybody’s patience. But it ain’t gonna be The Pitt, coming back every year … We’ll come back the same month – just question is what year.”

Image Courtesy of Apple

Gilligan’s update on Pluribus Season 2 is a stark contrast from what star Rhea Seehorn said about a month ago. The actress said that Gilligan was “not playing any kind of games like making people wait for this” and expressed hope the second season could come to fruition soon. However, it sounds like there is going to be a bit of a wait since the creative process is seemingly taking longer than expected. The first season of Pluribus consisted of nine episodes, so if the writing team only has a “few” ironed out at this point, there’s still plenty of work to be done before cameras can start to roll.

It’ll undoubtedly be disappointing for fans to hear this. After Seehorn’s comments, there was hope that Pluribus could potentially avoid a common problem with streaming shows: an extended gap between seasons. In many cases, fans have to wait years for a new season of their favorite series to arrive, which can have a negative impact on people. The longer viewers have to wait for the next batch of episodes, the easier it is for them to find a new show to watch. Striking when the iron is hot is a sound strategy in the entertainment industry, riding the momentum of being the splashy new thing.

While it would be great if Pluribus returned sooner rather than later, it’s arguably for the best if Gilligan and Co. exhibit patience. The creative team is taking the necessary time to ensure all of the episodes are as strong as they can be, which is admirable. Waiting a couple of years for the next season isn’t ideal, but it would be even worse if Pluribus came back and didn’t reach the high bar the first season set. Especially after the shocking Season 1 finale, viewers have all sorts of ideas and theories for where the story can go, and it’s of utmost importance to ensure Pluribus remains great television.

Based on Gilligan’s comments, a 2026 debut for Pluribus Season 2 is out of the question. At the earliest, the show won’t be back until late 2027 (“the same month” would put the Season 2 premiere in November), though that depends on a variety of factors. Not only do the scripts for the rest of the episodes have to come together, there’s also the matter of actually filming the episodes, which will take time. There’s a chance Pluribus won’t return until 2028, three years after the first season. That’s par for the course for many streaming shows, but hopefully fans won’t have to wait that long.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!