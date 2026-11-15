VisionQuest Post-Credits Scene Wasn’t the Only Idea the MCU Pitched to Bring Wanda Back

This article contains spoilers for the VisionQuest season finale. Everyone knows (and hates) that Wanda met her end in the final act of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But now, years later, the Scarlett Witch is emerging from the rubble—literally. As the credits rolled on VisionQuest, fans were treated to a post-credit scene in which Wanda is unearthed by the villain we’ve all been waiting for: Victor Von Doom. “Scarlet Witch, awaken — your power will be mine,” Doom says just before Wanda opens her eyes. But apparently this wasn’t the only way the series had toyed with bringing her back.

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With VisionQuest having just ended, traumatizing everyone with that post-credits scene, and Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, there’s one thing on everyone’s mind: Wanda Maximoff. And it was up to Terry Matalas to bring her back in a way that would solve multiple problems: continuity and closure. “She was the missing component of that finale, and we talked about a dozen different ways to bring her back. This was the one that felt like the biggest promise of more for everybody. It came together really fast, and was really collaborative in a very fun way,” he said when speaking with Gold Derby about her inevitable return.

The Finale Had To Center Vision—But Wanda Is a Huge Part of What That Means

Originally, Matalas wanted Wanda to appear earlier, but he eventually changed his mind, deciding the end-credits scene was the perfect moment. “We had talked about having her appear in a dreamlike ways, but if that happened at the wrong time, the episode would become about that,” he went on to say. “It really needed to be about Vision, so the end credits sequence was the perfect way to address Wanda.” And he might have been right, at least in terms of Wanda’s return overshadowing parts of Vision’s journey. One fan said, “The way just seeing her briefly during the ultravision segment when Vision thought of her completely stole the show for me.”

The scene itself came as a surprise even to critics who had early access to the episode. But Marvel made the decision to attach the scene just as it was debuting on Disney+ for its full audience. We don’t yet know what this scene means for Wanda’s future, whether it be in service to Doom or with her powers drained by him (potentially leaving her fully human), but it’s safe to say that there is a future for one of Marvel’s best characters, even if she won’t be a main feature in Doomsday, which is already juggling a wildly unruly number of characters. It is worth noting that she could have a place in the upcoming X-Men saga—especially if Marvel finally uses the connection between her and Magneto as father and daughter.