Elizabeth Olsen Responds to the MCU’s Secret Trilogy That Scarlet Witch Started (It Ends in 2026)

Even Kevin Feige admitted Marvel Studios went overboard when producing new TV series for Disney+, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s streaming era got off to a strong start when WandaVision premiered in 2021. Ending Marvel’s year-long absence following the COVID-19 pandemic, the first installment of the Multiverse Saga earned widespread praise for its inventive storytelling approach (each episode pays homage to different eras of sitcoms) and compelling performances. WandaVision never received a second season, but it did spawn the spinoff Agatha All Along, which was similarly well-received. Now, the story that started with WandaVision is set to continue with another spinoff: VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany.

Speaking with Inverse, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen shared her thoughts on VisionQuest, noting how it completes what’s essentially a trilogy of shows that started nearly five years ago. “I didn’t know anything about it until [Paul Bettany] and I spent time with each other just the other week, and it he so proud of it,” she said. “It really sounds like a trifecta between Agatha All Along, his show, VisionQuest, and what we made with WandaVision. So, I’m excited to see that.”

Can VisionQuest End the WandaVision Trilogy on a High Note?

VisionQuest, which premieres in 2026 (an exact release date has not been set), is arriving at an interesting time in Marvel Studios history. In an effort to get the MCU back on track after a few uneven years, Feige is implementing some changes to the franchise’s output strategy. Chief among those is prioritizing TV shows that will run for multiple seasons (Daredevil: Born Again) over the limited series that defined Marvel’s Disney+ lineup for years. This means VisionQuest could be one of the last MCU miniseries, and though this type of project is seemingly going out of style, it still has potential to be one of the most worthwhile entries in the franchise.

Bettany has described VisionQuest as a story about “intergenerational trauma … fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are.” One of the reasons why WandaVision was so great is because it didn’t shy away from tackling heavy and emotional topics such as grief and loss. Through all the clever sitcom homages was an intimate, character-driven narrative, and it sounds like VisionQuest will be a true spiritual successor on that front. Vision, who has had his memories restored, is about to embark on a personal quest of his own, reconciling with all of the complicated thoughts and emotions of his past. It’s a truly fascinating premise for a Marvel show and should provide a poignant conclusion to the thematic arcs that began in WandaVision.

VisionQuest can also follow up on intriguing narrative threads from its two predecessors. It’s already been confirmed that Ruaridh Mollica is playing Tommy Maximoff, one of Wanda and Vision’s twin sons. Agatha All Along ended with Billy Maximoff and Agatha teaming up for a mission to find Tommy. A second season of Agatha All Along hasn’t been announced yet, so perhaps VisionQuest could serve as a continuation of that plot point. Marvel confirming Tommy’s presence in VisionQuest now is a sign there are likely even bigger reveals being saved for the show, leaving fans to speculate about possible appearances from Billy, Agatha, or even Wanda herself. Agatha All Along offered a cryptic hint that Wanda may not actually be dead, making VisionQuest an ideal platform to resolve that mystery.

If VisionQuest realizes its full potential and closes this arc out strong, it’ll be an illustration of what Marvel is capable of when it’s firing on all cylinders. It would be fitting if the studio that pioneered the shared universe blockbuster formula was able to tell a compelling and satisfying long-form story across three different miniseries that are able to stand on their own merits while simultaneously working together to form something greater. Hopefully, fans will be able to look back at these three shows and take note of the setups and payoffs across the trio.

