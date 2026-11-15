VisionQuest Reveals Why The Show Left Out a Major Vision Family Member, & It’s Not Wanda

Fans of Vision from the comics have been scratching their heads, wondering where one particular character who’s so integral to his story has been, hoping that she might finally make an appearance in VisionQuest now that Wanda is seemingly out of the picture. But that wasn’t to be, and for good reason, too. And now the series’ creator has spoken with The Direct to tell fans exactly why Viv, Vision’s daughter, wasn’t introduced.

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It’s true that the series worked hard to pay tribute to the comics that introduced the world to Vision, bringing important characters like Jocasta and Paladin. They also brought back Jim Hammond, reimagined as JIM, who appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger. But one character that didn’t appear, who many hoped would, was Vivian Vision, Vision’s daughter with Virginia (made from Wanda Maximoff’s brain patterns), whom he created, alongside her twin brother Vin, as an attempt at a normal, suburban family. When asked why she didn’t make her live-action debut in VisionQuest, show creator Terry Matalas said, “No, Viv Vision didn’t seem quite right.”

Viv’s Introduction Went Against the Emotional Heart of VisionQuest

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Matalas went on to acknowledge how inspired the show was by the comic, saying, “It’s a wonderful collection. Everything he did with that obviously inspires— goes back to inspiring even WandaVision, I think. But I don’t know how right that would’ve been for someone who’s mourning to create a robot wife, and it just didn’t quite feel like that would be the story.” Star Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, agreed, adding, “I don’t think that can be—I think that’s a different timeline. I know that very, very well. It’s a fantastic graphic novel, and I love it, and it has influenced me, but I think we’ve covered the family story now.”

Essentially, introducing Viv, who has a big role as a main member of the teen superhero team, the Champions, fighting beside Ms. Marvel, Nova, and Miles Morales, would have done nothing but undermine the grief, mourning, and connection with the human experience (at the behest of Ultron) that Vision experienced throughout the whole show. And while we might see Viv in future projects, especially considering the fact that the MCU has unlocked about one million different timelines (literally, that’s the TVA’s job), this isn’t the timeline we’ll see her pop up in. That’s likely for the best, considering how tragic her family’s story is, centering on the deaths of her mother and brother before she finally joins up with the Champions. And, as Bettany said, the family story angle has already been done, leaving Vision and Co. open to new narratives and directions within the MCU—though hopefully one of those new directions includes Viv, as she’s just too cool not to introduce at some point in the future.