VisionQuest Star Addresses Biggest Tommy Maximoff Mystery Ahead of MCU Series (But Fans Still Have Questions)

We’ve heard from Terry Matalas which two MCU scenes are essential, in his view, to rewatch before we see the Vision’s return in VisionQuest on Disney+. Both are scenes that deal with the nature of Vision himself as a creation — is he fatally flawed? Is he really Vision if he’s made out of replacement parts? — but it’s also notable that Matalas said viewers could skip Agatha All Along if they were in a hurry. That’s left fans with some questions as Agatha revealed that Billy, the first of Wanda Maximoff’s two kids, had reincarnated into a new body, with new powers. Billy then located his brother Tommy’s soul, and placed it into the body of a drowning boy before disappearing. We know that actor Ruaridh Mollica will play Tommy in VisionQuest. It would seem like fans would want to revisit that, but it sounds like Billy and Tommy are going to have very different journeys.

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Billy took three years to remember who he was; Tommy’s journey is poised to look very different. Vision looks likely to have his hands (and mind) full with a revived Ultron, but Tommy’s own quest to figure out who he is will still be part of it. His body is that of a young man named Thomas Shepherd, but his soul is that of Tommy Maximoff and according to Mollica, its the balance between the two that was his focus — and it tilts in a way fans didn’t expect.

Ruaridh Mollica Is Playing It More Like Thomas Shepherd

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Quoted in a ScreenRant set visit, Mollica was asked what the balance was for him between playing Thomas Shepherd and Tommy Maximoff. He replied that he leaned more towards playing the Shepherd side.

“My main essence, I guess, is Thomas Shepherd, who’s this young grifter, grown up as an orphan in London,” he said, adding that “Tommy’s kind of grown up unable to accept his family, in a way. So when this Tommy Maximoff side of him is discovered, it’s not easily accepted.”

Mollica also noted that, as much trouble as Tommy has accepting it, the world has even more of an issue believing Vision has a son. Mollica says Tommy randomly sees Vision’s face, but doesn’t know him and thinks it’s a delusion. As for whether he has met Joe Locke, who plays Billy, he admits they did connect privately for a conversation, but won’t say if they interacted on set or not.

This leaves fans wondering where Tommy is going to go, which presumably was Marvel’s plan. Will he become Speed, and team up with Billy as Wiccan? Will they join the Young Avengers, and will there even be a Young Avengers in the main MCU? (The older the actors get, the less accurate that team moniker becomes.) In WandaVision’s Halloween scene (above), Billy dressed in a costume that foreshadowed his powers as Wicca, while little Tommy dressed like the MCU Quicksilver. There’s very little chance that won’t pay off in some way. If both kids regain full memories, though will they try to lift that mountain off of mom? That might be the biggest fan question of all.