VisionQuest Sowrunner Reveals Heartbreaking Storyline Involving a Major Avengers: Endgame Moment

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally set to explore one of its longest-running dormant storylines in VisionQuest, bringing the hero Vision back into the franchise’s fold. After having played an important role as a powerful Avenger in the Infinity Saga, Vision returned from beyond the grave for his appearance in WandaVision, setting up his continued presence within the franchise. However, in the five years since, he has been all but forgotten by the movies and TV shows of the MCU, with the much-anticipated VisionQuest initially seeming as though it had been lost in the franchise’s reshuffling. However, VisionQuest will soon hit our screens, and Vision will finally return.

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While VisionQuest will feature several MCU characters, showrunner Terry Matalas has now teased an interesting and emotional storyline in the show involving FRIDAY. In an interview with SFX magazine, Matalas detailed the way that the show will explore the MCU’s AI lifeforms from a more emotional perspective, making specific use of the example of FRIDAY being present when Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame. “What’s that like for an AI, to not be able to protect the one they’re programmed to protect?”, Matalas said, outlining a powerful reexamination of an iconic MCU moment from an unexpected perspective.

How VisionQuest Choosing To Revisit Endgame Is Subtly Perfect

It’s no secret that Avengers: Endgame is, to date, the biggest narrative event in the MCU’s history. Throughout the franchise’s Multiverse Saga, characters have been talking about and referencing the events of Endgame, as it has rightly shaped the MCU due to its narrative importance. However, VisionQuest‘s AI characters becoming the focal point for further examination of Tony Stark’s death is quietly perfect, and it works on multiple levels.

Thematically, having the many AIs initially created by Stark explore their own views and feelings on his heroic death will be incredibly interesting, as it will put a technological spin on the well-established parent-child tropes of loss and grief. In particular, exploring FRIDAY’s feelings about the event and her perceived failure to save Tony Stark will surely be unexpectedly emotional. Stark’s AI companion was there for many great Iron Man moments in the MCU, so seeing her heartbroken over his death even years later is sure to evoke some sentiment.

The other important aspect of VisionQuest‘s revealed plot points is that they’re still pretty necessary in the grand scheme of the MCU. The exploration of Tony Stark’s legacy within the franchise has only been lightly touched upon, but VisionQuest now seems set to delve a little deeper by giving FRIDAY, EDITH, JARVIS, and other AI characters human forms. More closely examining some of Tony Stark’s greatest creations and their own unique perspective on the MCU in the wake of his death is something that has been much needed ever since WandaVision aired, so it’s an encouraging sign that VisionQuest might finally answer some of the franchise’s most burning emotional questions after the events of Avengers: Endgame.