Walker: New Series Premiere Photos Released

Just ahead of the series premiere on Thursday, January 21, The CW has released another new batch of episodes for the pilot of Walker, the network's reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger starring Supernatural star Jared Padalecki. This is the latest batch of photos from the episode, offering the best look yet at the much anticipated new series which was first announced in September 2019.

Walker is a straight-up reboot of the original Walker, Texas Ranger which starred Chuck Norris and ran for eight seasons on CBS between 1993 and 2001 and also spawned a 2005 television film. As a proper reboot, it will be as though the events of the original, Chuck Norris version never existed in the Padalecki continuity. This is the same sort of approach taken by recent revivals of Magnum PI and MacGyver. In addition to Padalecki, the series stars Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagen, Mitch Pileggi, Coby Bell, and Lindsey Morgan.

You can read the official synopsis below.

SERIES PREMIERE – Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, returns home to Austin, TX, after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

As Walker attempts to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son August (Kale Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter Stella (Violet Brinson), he finds that he needs to navigate clashes with his family – Liam (Keegan Allen), Walker’s ADA brother who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother Abeline (Molly Hagen) and his traditional rancher father Bonham (Mitch Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague, Larry James (Coby Bell), is now his Ranger Captain. And Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death (guest star Genevieve Padalecki).

The episode was written by Anna Fricke and directed by Jessica Yu. Walker will premiere on Thursday, January 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.