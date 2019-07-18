Walmart’s SDCC 2019 Exclusive Funko Pop Figures Are Live

As promised on our San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Funko Pop master list, Walmart’s lineup of exclusive figures dropped last night at midnight EST. Inexplicably, they didn’t add the figures to their Funko Pop collection, which meant that you had to search for them individually. If you missed them, the full collection is listed below along with links where they can be ordered. Note that The Big Bang Theory Sheldon as The Flash Pop and the DC Superhero group t-shirt were sold out at the time of writing, but keep tabs on the links below just in case more become available. Odds are the rest of these Pop figures will be gone by the end of the day as well.

The Big Bang Theory lineup includes Howard dressed as Batman, Leonard as the Green Lantern, Penny as Wonder Woman, Raj as Aquaman, and Sheldon as The Flash. A Pop tee of the group in their superhero costumes and a standalone Sheldon as the Flash tee will also be available. A glow-in-the-dark Fortnite Loot Llama rounds out the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If these Pop figures sell out, you can always grab them (and any of the other SDCC 2019 exclusive Pop figures) right here on eBay.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.