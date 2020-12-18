WandaVision Recreates Classic Bewitched Moment

✖

WandaVision recreated a classic BeWitched moment in a recent trailer. Marvel has been ramping up anticipation for the series, and that means more footage. When you give the fanbase that much access to footage, you’re going to get the Internet figuring out some homages pretty quickly. @itsjustanx on Twitter had a side-by-side GIF of the BeWitched clip alongside the WandaVision one really fast. It’s no secret that the Marvel Studios series will be borrowing heavily from Black and White Sitcoms from the 60s and up to more recent fare. TV history seems to be a bit of a meta-theme for WandaVision as it explores the decades one-by-one. However, a lot of the main thrust of the series is still out there in the ether. Wanda is obviously going to be dealing with her current situation. But as most fans point out, Vision was still definitely dead at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Going to need a lot of magic to undo that.

Elizabeth Olsen talked about all that anticipation heading into the series earlier this year, "I'm just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited," Olsen teased before. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity."

Vision actor Paul Bettany also spoke to Jimmy Fallon about what fans could expect. He’s very excited to see people get the series at home and dissect it.

“It’s a really big swing we’ve taken a really big and it’s a beautiful puzzle that the audience will get to open over the course of the episodes. Peel back the layers and get closer and closer to the truth of what is going on in this town for this strange couple. I would also say that there are a lot of firsts for all of us,” He explained to Fallon, “We shot the first episode in two days in front of a live studio audience, and we shot it exactly as you would have shot one of those shows in the ’50s, like The Dick Van Dyke Show or I Love Lucy. It was such a thrill and it was so bonkers and fun.”

Did you notice this homage to BeWitched? Let us know down in the comments!