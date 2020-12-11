WandaVision Poster Teases New Scarlet Witch Suit

✖

The new poster for WandaVision teases Scarlet Witch’s new suit. If you were looking forward to the new Disney+ series, then you got fed in a major way by the Disney Investor Call. Wanda and Vision got a lot of play during a brand new trailer. One detail that didn’t make it into that footage was the new suit, but Marvel teased the fans with an exclusive look at a new poster. In the image, both Vision and Wanda are standing behind some television sets. Each one has different images in it, but near the top, both of them have their suits on. Vision’s looks very similar to his standard look. But, with the Scarlet Witch, it looks like things are going to get a little bit stranger. The short-sleeved look and possible gloves echo some of her comic incarnations, and fans will no doubt enjoy the change from her normal outfit for so many movies.

"I'm just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited," Olsen hinted at this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity."

A visionary new age of television begins. Marvel Studios' #WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WHA4DZH8wY — WandaVision (@wandavision) December 11, 2020

Funny enough, Andy Park posted the first look at Wanda’s concept art costume this week as well. The Marvel Studios artist gave a concise explanation of what they were going for there.

"Wanda Through the Years," Park's explained. "Ok I think this was the actual 1st concept painting I did of Wanda during preproduction of Avengers: Age of Ultron. So as it happens sometimes we start doing designs even before there’s a director or reading a script. It’s early early design exploration. I did this kinda knowing that they probably wouldn’t go for it. Sometimes you just gotta do it for yourself :)."

Paul Bettany talked to Jimmy Fallon about the series and was excited for fans to get the chance to see it for themselves.

“It’s a really big swing we’ve taken a really big and it’s a beautiful puzzle that the audience will get to open over the course of the episodes. Peel back the layers and get closer and closer to the truth of what is going on in this town for this strange couple. I would also say that there are a lot of firsts for all of us,” He told the host, “We shot the first episode in two days in front of a live studio audience, and we shot it exactly as you would have shot one of those shows in the ’50s, like The Dick Van Dyke Show or I Love Lucy. It was such a thrill and it was so bonkers and fun.”

