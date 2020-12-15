WandaVision: Marvel Releases One Month Teaser

✖

The countdown has officially begun. There is less than one month standing between the world and WandaVision. The longest gap in Marvel Cinematic Universe content in a decade is getting closer and closer to coming to an end. To celebrate the countdown to releasing thee first episode of WandaVision on January 15, Disney+ and Marvel Studios have released a one month countdown teaser. The teaser does not contain any new footage from WandaVision but dives into the themes of different eras of television being featured heavily in the upcoming series.

WandaVision is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame but will take place in some sort of construct, possibly built by Wanda's mind, the Vision's mind, or a combination of both. In one way or another, the Vision is back in action after being killed in Avengers: Infinity War. The alternate realities will be explored in episodes which emulate popular and iconic sitcoms from respective decades, including I Love Lucy and The Office.

Check out the one month countdown teaser from WandaVision in the tweet from Marvel Studios below!

The TV screen changing its shape and type is indicative of the different eras of time and television WandaVision will be exploring. The series will lead into both the next Spider-Man movie and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch. A new full trailer for the series was recently released during Disney's Investor Day event.

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

The first episode of WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021.

