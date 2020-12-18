WandaVision: New TV Spot Reveals Scarlet Witch's Breakdown in New Footage

✖

We're almost exactly a month away from the dawn of a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when WandaVision makes its Disney+ debut in January of next year. The highly-anticipated series will be Marvel Studios' biggest foray into streaming television yet, and fans are incredibly eager to see what all that brings, especially after the first two trailers that were released around the Emmys and the recent Disney Investor Day. If that wasn't enough, a new advertisement for the series has made the rounds online -- and it provides a surprising amount of previously-unseen footage. The TV spot, which was shared online by @AnotherMarvelG, shows new looks at Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in their various eras of domestic bliss, including riding a bicycle and posing with their young twins. Wanda can also be seen repairing a broken wall inside their house, and having a panic attack in front of a modern-day crowd.

While this footage doesn't spoil much, it does offer some insight into the series, and what kind of high-octane weirdness fans can expect.

“It’s a really big swing we’ve taken a really big and it’s a beautiful puzzle that the audience will get to open over the course of the episodes,” Bettany said in a recent interview with Sirius XM's Jess Cagle Show. “Peel back the layers and get closer and closer to the truth of what is going on in this town for this strange couple. I would also say that there are a lot of firsts for all of us.”

WandaVision will see Olsen and Bettany returning to their roles as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and The Vision, in a genre-bending series inspired by sitcom tropes. The series will also star Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

What do you think of WandaVision being set after the events of Avengers: Endgame? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

WandaVision is set to debut weekly on Disney+ beginning January 15, 2021. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

