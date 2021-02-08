WandaVision Fan Gives Vision His Latest Comic-Accurate Costume

✖

Should Vision (Paul Bettany) finally manage to find his way out of Westview, he'll be forever changed. It's a plot device we've already seen start taking shape as he works to uncover what's going on within WandaWorld. In the latest episode, the Ultron-created android slowly began to realize what's happening is not natural. Rather, he realizes his beloved Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is manipulating the people of Westview.

Teasers released by Disney have suggested the character will at least come in some sort of contact with the wall separating Westview from the real world, so perhaps the character manages to leave once and for all by the end of the series. After all, we saw Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) changed forever by the energies of the anomaly.

Either way, at one point or another, should Vision make it out of the series alive, it stands to reason he'll get a new suit at one point or another. According to ace Instagram artist @christ_ave41, his new suit could be based on the character's appearance from Marvel's All-New, All-Different stories — the same look he wears in Tom King and Gabriel Walta's beloved Vision series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christ Ave (@christ_ave41)

Sooner or later, Vision and Wanda will come to blows after the events unfolding in front of them. That much has been confirmed by Bettany himself.

“It’s interesting to look at the American century through the prism of which sitcoms were out," Bettany explained to TVLine. "You start off with Dick Van Dyke, where there’s real warmth to that relationship. By Bewitched, you’ve got a man whose wife is incredibly powerful, and yet he’s embarrassed by how powerful she is. Then you get to The Brady Bunch where everyone’s pretending there’s nothing wrong in the world, meanwhile you’ve got this huge civil rights struggle and the Vietnam War.”

Bettany went on to reference “Family Ties and teachable moments,” followed by the “very cynical and cool time of Malcolm in the Middle and Modern Family,” before adding that “[In those shows], couples aren’t necessarily that fond of each other. And that fact serves our purpose in this show very well.”

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Do you think Monica will show her powers in WandaVision? What superhero mantle do you think she'll adopt? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.