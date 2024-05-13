The Rings of Power Season 2: Prime Video Announces Trailer Premiere Date

Amazon Studios will debut a first look at the new season of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power tomorrow. Amazon Studios announced on social media that fans will be able to see a first look at the new season of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power on May 14th. No additional details were provided about a specific time or where the trailer would premiere. You can see the brief trailer tease, which contains no footage, over on Twitter/X.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is a prequel to the award-winning Lord of the Rings movies and details the crafting of the Rings of Power by Sauron and his eventual fall on the slopes of Mount Doom. The first season followed an unlikely friendship between Galadriel and Halbrand, a human disguise adopted by Sauron after the defeat of Morgoth, as well as the crafting of the three Elven rings to prevent the decline of that race. The first season also showed the creation of Mordor and planted the seeds for Numenor's downfall, with characters like Isildur and Elrond also making appearances in the series. No premiere date has been given for the second season.

No details about the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have officially been revealed, although it's assumed that the new season will show Sauron shoring up his power within Mordor as well as the beginning of the War of the Elves and Sauron, which builds towards the events shown at the beginning of Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings.

In addition to the new season of Rings of Power, Warner Bros announced that Peter Jackson would be returning to Middle-Earth, with the acclaimed director producing a new Lord of the Rings film directed by Andy Serkis called The Hunt for Gollum. The new movie is set to come out in 2026, although no cast has been announced.