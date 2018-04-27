WandaVision Stars on Whether Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo Survived Thanos' Snap

✖

Despite premiering in theaters over a year-and-a-half ago, fans still have a lot of questions about Avengers: Endgame and the events of the Snap and the Blip, and some of these questions are finally being answered in WandaVision. Now that characters like Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis are making their first appearance post-snap, fans are wondering how they were affected by the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The actors recently addressed those questions during a recent interview from Yahoo!, wondering if they actually made it out of the Avengers movies without being snapped out of existence.

Jimmy Woo actor Randall Park and Darcy Lewis actress Kat Dennings are reprising their Marvel roles from Ant-Man and the WaspandThor: The Dark World respectively. During their interviews, they addressed the downtime Park and Lewis endured.

"I did ask around that and I got various theories. My theory is that he wasn't [blipped] but, you know, I'm not for sure. I mean, he had to learn those card tricks, right? He needed that time," said Park, possibly providing the answer to that question.

Meanwhile, Dennings gave a more definitive answer. "I asked, and we decided that Darcy was not blipped," she said. "So all I want in this life is to do a flashback of Darcy not being blipped. That's like my dearest wish. So maybe one day..."

So far, WandaVision has not shied away from showing the events of the Blip. Episode 4 detailed Monica Rambeau's return after being snapped away by Thanos, showing how her life was upended in the events that followed her return. After staying by her mother's bedside for months, Monica returned to find that Captain Marvel's Maria Rambeau had passed away.

ComicBook.com spoke with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer about this revelation. During the interview, she explained why she decided Maria's death was necessary for Monica Rambeau's story in the MCU.

"That was a tough decision," Schaeffer explained. "I feel very strongly about Maria and her relationship with Monica. It's so much of a part of her character. But we really wanted to set Monica up, with a rough road really. And we wanted to dig into her character as best we can and be sort of concise with dropping the audience into like where we are in the MCU timeline and letting them know what the tone of this episode is gonna be, that we're not messing around."

Fans will likely learn more about the post-blip Marvel Cinematic Universe as WandaVision continues to air new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.