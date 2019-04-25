How WandaVision Changed The Blip

✖

WandaVision changed Marvel Studios’ Blip in a subtle way. During the latest episode of the Disney+ series, Monica Rambeau re-entered the land of the living due to The Hulk’s fabled snap in Avengers: Endgame. However, the VFX work on the scene differs a bit from the flakes that everyone saw in those two previous team-up films. Sony and Marvel likely had contracts with different vendors of VFX services. Now, that can easily explain away why that flaky effect looks a bit different. Also, it seems like Marvel was determined to shed some more light on how the regular ground-level humans reacted to having billions of people spontaneously reappear where they went missing. This whole approach would seem to gesture towards individuals being placed out of harms’ way. But, still decidedly freaked out and disoriented by the entire experience.

A few years back, Marvel Studios head man Kevin Feige told Fandango how they settled on The Blip as a name. It was a pretty big decision for their outfit.

"It came pretty fast. We always referred to it as the Blip, and then the public started referring to it as the Snap," Feige began. "We think it's funny when high school kids just call this horrific, universe-changing event the Blip. We've narrowed it down to, the Snap is when everybody disappeared at the end of Infinity War. The Blip is when everybody returned at the end of Endgame… and that is how we have narrowed in on the definitions."

In some special features for Avengers: Infinity War, Anthony and Joe Russo explained how they plotted the major action sequences. Big emotional moments like the original snap slightly deviate from the source material, but that has to happen sometimes.

"Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we're comic book fans," Joe Russo explained. "I have no interest as a director in telling a story that's already been told or in seeing one that's already been told. If I know all the events story as they're going to happen then what's the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago."

What did you think about The Blip sequence in this week’s episode of WandaVision? Let us know in the comments!