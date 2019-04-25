WandaVision Reveals How Much Time Has Passed Since Avengers: Endgame

✖

When Marvel Studios and Disney+ first started advertising WandaVision, fans spent some real time trying to understand exactly when the show takes place, given that Vision is already dead in the "present day" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was eventually revealed that the series is set sometime after the events of Avengers: Endgame, meaning that it's after the infamous five-year time jump caused by the Blip. Now, after watching the fourth episode of WandaVision, we have a more exact answer about the show's timeline.

WARNING: This article contains some potential spoilers for Marvel's WandaVision! Continue reading at your own risk...

Okay, so this probably isn't too much of a spoiler, but we included the warning just in case anyone wants to know absolutely nothing about the show. The intro to WandaVision's fourth episode shows Monica Rambeau slowly being pieced back together in hospital. It doesn't take long to realize that we're witnessing the Blip in real time. Everyone who disappeared from the Snap, including Monica, suddenly reappeared. The show then fast-forwards to three weeks later, and that's when Monica gets her assignment from SWORD to go investigate Westview.

So Monica and FBI agent Jimmy Woo arrive in New Jersey, at the location of the Westview town, less than a month after the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. If you recall, the final fight with Thanos took place just minutes after the Blip. Tony Stark's funeral was likely a few days later, seeing as how Wanda was present for the occasion.

When Teyonah Parris said that WandaVision took place immediately after the events of Avengers: Endgame, she wasn't exaggerating. There's not even a month of time between them. This means WandaVision and Spider-Man: Far From Home probably take place around the same time.

“[WandaVision] picks up right after the events of [Avengers:] Endgame, and for Monica, it’s obviously years later from when we saw her as a girl in Captain Marvel,” Parris told TVLine in an interview about her WandaVision character, Monica Rambeau. She goes on to say that, eventually, “we get to find out what’s been happening with her over those years that we missed, how she’s grown and evolved.”

Monica was first seen as a young girl in Captain Marvel, which was set in the 1990s. This episode of WandaVision reveals that Monica's mom, Maria, founded SWORD and built it from the ground up. Sadly, Maria died a couple of years after the snap, while Monica was still gone.

Did you expect WandaVision to be so closely connected to Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments!