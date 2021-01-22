WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Quicksilver Connection

✖

The latest episode of WandaVision has finally hit Disney+ and fans are eager to find out what the heck is going on with the Scarlet Witch. After an accelerated pregnancy and child birth, Wanda was reminiscing about her deceased brother Pietro AKA Quicksilver when her happy idyllic bubble was shattered by Monica Rambeau, or rather the mysterious Geraldine. When Wanda's friendly neighbor asked about Pietro being killed by Ultron, the illusion seemingly began to break down and triggered Wanda's maternal instincts. Geraldine was subsequently banished from the town of Westview, leaving Vision and Scarlet Witch to tend to their newborns and ponder their future as a family.

But this mention of Quicksilver raised a ton of eyebrows among fans, especially with rumors of a certain casting reported last year. So how does the memory of Quicksilver factor into this season of WandaVision? Series star Elizabeth Olsen opened up during a recent interview with TV Line.

“The experience of having just gone through real birth — like a real birth experience, because they’re real, breathing creatures that she’s given birth to — I believe that’s what has sparked this memory that was squashed,” explained Olsen. “She starts to really connect back in with these memories that aren’t on the surface. And we will continue to watch her discover more of those kinds of moments.”

This moment in WandaVision was the first substantial moment in Scarlet Witch's history that she reflected on the death of her brother since Avengers: Age Of Ultron, when he was murdered by Ultron while protecting Hawkeye. Ever since then, she's been a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes either on the run or forced into confinement due to the worlds' governments fearing the strength of her abilities.

Those abilities seem to have come out in full force in WandaVision, as Scarlet Witch has apparently been having an impact on the manipulations of Westview throughout the series, possibly even trapping her husband Vision within her perception of paradise. But will this result in other member's of Wanda's family being resurrected much like her husband?

"[Wanda's] got a lot of family members in the comics," executive producer Kevin Feige recently told Rotten Tomatoes. "This is more about that relationship with Vision, and more about that dynamic and the evolving relationship of that couple, and how that grows and evolves and unfolds."

