Are Magneto and Quicksilver in WandaVision? Marvel’s Kevin Feige Responds

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige appears to dodge a question about a family reunion in WandaVision, where magically-pregnant Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and husband Vision (Paul Bettany) are expecting twins. Wanda, sometimes depicted as the daughter of the mutant Magneto in the Marvel comics, is the twin sister of Pietro Maximoff, a.k.a. Quicksilver. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Sokovian-born Wanda and Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) are orphans whose parents were killed by weapons previously manufactured by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). Years later, HYDRA experiments conducted by Wolfgang von Strucker (Thomas Kretschmann) turn the twins into the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, who use their superhuman powers to target Stark in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Quicksilver's death at the hands of Ultron (James Spader) would be followed a short time later by Wanda losing Vision, who is inexplicably alive in the sitcom-inspired suburbs of Westview. In a reality where anything is possible, will Wanda's brother pop in for a quick visit in WandaVision?

"[Wanda's] got a lot of family members in the comics," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes. "This is more about that relationship with Vision, and more about that dynamic and the evolving relationship of that couple, and how that grows and evolves and unfolds."

When pressed about "other family members" appearing in WandaVision, Feige said with a smile, "There are other characters in other episodes of this show. Who they are, what they are, not worth discussing right now."

In the early 1980s mini-series The Vision and the Scarlet Witch Vol. 1 #4, X-Men supervillain Magneto reveals himself as Wanda and Pietro's true father. Wanda once falsely believed her father was Robert Frank, a golden-era superhero known as the Whizzer, but Magneto's revelation was accepted as the status quo until Avengers & X-Men: AXIS retconned Wanda and Pietro's origin story — and their family history — decades later.

That reversal, coming at a time when Disney-owned Marvel Studios did not possess the screen rights to X-Men, severed Wanda and Pietro's ties to Magneto and retconned their history as mutants. Like their MCU counterparts, the twins' powers are the result of genetic experimentation.

Last week, Feige confirmed there have been "long and ongoing" internal discussions about bringing X-Men characters into the MCU since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in March 2019. Filming on WandaVision began later that year.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

