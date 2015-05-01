Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over a Major Avengers Villain Being Name-dropped in Latest WandaVision Episode
In the third episode of Marvel's WandaVision, which was released on Disney+ early Friday morning, the show's connection to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe is starting to come into focus. We still don't quite know what's going on in Westview, but a chilling conversation with Geraldine (who we all know is somehow actually Monica Rambeau) dove into the painful memories of Wanda's past. One of the Scarlet Witch's darkest moments was brought to the forefront, and a certain name-drop had Marvel fans understandably freaking out.
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of WandaVision! Continue reading at your own risk...
After Wanda gives birth to twins Tommy and Billy, she mentions that she had a twin at one point, explaining to her friend that his name was Pietro. This is the first time in years Marvel fans have heard Pietro even mentioned in the MCU. The moment of somber reflection gets interrupted when Geraldine shows her hand, and asks Wanda, "Wasn't he killed by Ultron?"
How does Geraldine know who Ultron is? What else does she know about Wanda's past? How was Wanda able to instantly expel her from their reality? These questions will be answered in due time, but fans are already going nuts online at the mention of Ultron's name.
Check out some of the responses below!
She said what?!
Me when “geraldine” mentions ultron in #WandaVision episode 3: pic.twitter.com/UC6CXmi2qA— khanradc🌍💫💸💸 (@khanradc) January 22, 2021
Get Out
Wanda kicking Geraldine’s ass out when she mentioned Ultron #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/vXXUIj6UX6— chinchanpu (@alanalvto2) January 22, 2021
I Was Playin'
// #wandavision spoilers , wv spoilers— Juan⊗🤍WANDAVISION SPOILERS EMMY WINNER ZENDAYA (@zenbqya) January 22, 2021
.
.
.
.
monica after realizing she messed up by bringing up ultron pic.twitter.com/UuDPajPxtu
You Wanna Shut Up?
//wandavision spoilers— ًari (@romanoffilms) January 22, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
wanda to geraldine when she talks about pietro and ultron pic.twitter.com/pmc6syiOUe
Wait...
Geraldine mentioned ULTRON at the near-end of #WandaVision episode 3, so I tried searching for the show's cast and LOOK WHAT I FOUND. pic.twitter.com/I1RcxOhTJI— itcan'tbeblank (@the_angry_titan) January 22, 2021
It Me
#WandaVision Spoilers
.
.
.
Wanda: I’m a twin
me, who hasn’t even thought about pietro since age of ultron: pic.twitter.com/Oxuiee2CMc— gaby ☃️ (@memorywitches) January 22, 2021
Jaw ON THE FLOOR
wandavision spoilers //— ceo of mullet obi wan (@luvandthund3r) January 22, 2021
.
.
.
.
when Monica said the word "ultron" my jaw was on the FLOOR
My Heart
#WandaVision SPOILERS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
“he was killed by ultron, wasnt he”
MY HEART SUNK WTF pic.twitter.com/LDrUKDuQF4— ᱬ Max ᱬ WandaVision Spoilers (@wandasmax_) January 22, 2021
Don't Remind Me
//#WandaVision SPOILERS— lara★WANDAVISION SPOILERS (@laraswidow) January 22, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
"And he was killed, by Ultron" BITCH DON'T REMIND ME😭 pic.twitter.com/zNJ1LhuXBO
CHILLS
⚠️#WandaVision SPOILERS⚠️— marti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd | | WANDAVISION SPOILERS (@IR0NLANG) January 22, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
“he was killed by Ultron, wasn’t he?”CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/FKdYbzLy5T