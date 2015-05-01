Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over a Major Avengers Villain Being Name-dropped in Latest WandaVision Episode

In the third episode of Marvel's WandaVision, which was released on Disney+ early Friday morning, the show's connection to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe is starting to come into focus. We still don't quite know what's going on in Westview, but a chilling conversation with Geraldine (who we all know is somehow actually Monica Rambeau) dove into the painful memories of Wanda's past. One of the Scarlet Witch's darkest moments was brought to the forefront, and a certain name-drop had Marvel fans understandably freaking out.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of WandaVision! Continue reading at your own risk...

After Wanda gives birth to twins Tommy and Billy, she mentions that she had a twin at one point, explaining to her friend that his name was Pietro. This is the first time in years Marvel fans have heard Pietro even mentioned in the MCU. The moment of somber reflection gets interrupted when Geraldine shows her hand, and asks Wanda, "Wasn't he killed by Ultron?"

How does Geraldine know who Ultron is? What else does she know about Wanda's past? How was Wanda able to instantly expel her from their reality? These questions will be answered in due time, but fans are already going nuts online at the mention of Ultron's name.

