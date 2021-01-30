WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Dead Vision

If you've been keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you've known for nearly three years that Vision (Paul Bettany) is dead. Killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, the Ultron-built android suddenly returned to WandaVision apparently alive and well — or so we're led to believe. In the closing moments of the latest episode of the Disney+ series, however, ‼️WANDAVISION%20SPOILERS‼️

NAHHH%20WHO%20ELSE%20WAS%20SCARED%20WHEN%20VISION%20DEAD%20BODY%20APPEARED%20IT%20SCARED%20THE%20SHIT%20OUT%20OF%20ME%20😭😭

%20pic.twitter.com/kPpTBpPNih —%20jackie✨l%20wv%20spoilers📺%20|%20black%20lives%20matter%20(@thxrxdinsxn)%20January%2029,%202021%20" target="_self">the show throws out a major jump scare for fans tuning in.

Though Vision has been his usual self through the first three episodes, there's a moment in "We Interrupt This Program" where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) turns around and is greeted in her home by Vision as he looks just like the last time we saw him in Infinity War — colorless with the Mind Stone ripped out of his forehead.

(Photo: Disney+)

The moment spooked many and has since become one of the latest talking points of the series around social circles. Keep scrolling to see what WandaVision fans are saying!