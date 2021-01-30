WandaVision Fans Are Freaking Out Over Dead Vision
If you've been keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you've known for nearly three years that Vision (Paul Bettany) is dead. Killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, the Ultron-built android suddenly returned to WandaVision apparently alive and well — or so we're led to believe. In the closing moments of the latest episode of the Disney+ series, however, ‼️WANDAVISION%20SPOILERS‼️
Though Vision has been his usual self through the first three episodes, there's a moment in "We Interrupt This Program" where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) turns around and is greeted in her home by Vision as he looks just like the last time we saw him in Infinity War — colorless with the Mind Stone ripped out of his forehead.
The moment spooked many and has since become one of the latest talking points of the series around social circles. Keep scrolling to see what WandaVision fans are saying!
TBH
// wanda vision spoilers— moon ♡’s harry james potter (@MORALESPOTTER) January 29, 2021
when they showed visions dead body, i got scared if i’m being honest
Traumatized
wandavision spoilers— anna | wv spoilers (@povcherrys) January 29, 2021
seeing vision’s dead body talking really made me uncomfortable i’m traumatized 😭😭
Way Too Creepy
But, that's too creepy to watch Vision dead body again with a jump scare 😂— Kinanti Permata (@kinanpermata_) January 29, 2021
Walking Dead Vibes
#wandavision #wandavisionspoilers Spoilers:— Olivia (@Livies_Galaxy) January 29, 2021
Is Wanda reanimating Vision's DEAD BODY
Gasped Out Loud
#WANDAVISION spoilers— 𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐬🧚♀️ (@repismylover) January 29, 2021
I LEGIT GASPED OUT LOUD AFTER SEEING VISION DEAD BODY WTF MY SOUL JUST LEFT MY BODY pic.twitter.com/MSIKIw8HL9
Pooped
/ wandavision spoilers episode 4 spoilers— dia | wv spoilers (@SCOTTH0PE) January 29, 2021
vision’s dead body genuinely scared the shit out of me
Haunting
WandaVision Ep 4 SPOILERS -
that is fully gonna haunt me for ages now
is she really reanimating his dead body and making it look normal 😭🤮— jake loves wandavision 🪄 (@JakeRossSmith) January 29, 2021
Too Creepy
#WandaVision spoilers ‼️— Bellie 💫 (@snowybellie) January 29, 2021
So is Wanda seriously playing with Vision's dead body? Omg I thought it was an illusion or something like that. Oh god, Wanda honey, it's too creepy agshdjsks I can't
Heartbreaking
#WandaVision wanda is really hanging out with vision’s dead body in this alternate universe she’s created and i just...my heart breaks for her— mckenzie ✨ (@mckkenziiie) January 29, 2021
Raise Your Hand
‼️WANDAVISION SPOILERS‼️— jackie✨l wv spoilers📺 | black lives matter (@thxrxdinsxn) January 29, 2021
*****
The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.
What did you think of the tone of things in the closing moments of WandaVision this week? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
