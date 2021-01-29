WandaVision Reveals The Fate of Major Captain Marvel Character

✖

Today's new episode of WandaVision was full of connections to the greater MCU, especially to Captain Marvel. That makes a great deal of sense, as Monica Rambeau first appeared in Captain Marvel, as her mother Maria Rambeau was best friends with Carol Danvers before she became a superpowered hero. That film ended with Maria and Monica saying goodbye for a while to their friend as she went to help the Skrulls find a new home, and now we have an older Monica in WandaVision. The question is then, what happened to her mother Maria? We get the answer right up front in WandaVision episode 4, and spoilers are incoming so you've been warned.

WandaVision reveals early on in episode 4 that Maria Rambeau passed away from cancer, revealed to Monica by a doctor she bumps into. Monica was one of the many that vanished out of existence thanks to Thanos' snap (or the blip), she vanished while Maria was undergoing treatment for it in 2018.

During the years Monica was gone she did go into remission, but sadly the cancer returned and she died two years later in 2020. Unfortunately, those affected by the Blip lost 5 years of time, so Monica missed all of it and didn't realize what had happened until she reappeared and given that tragic news.

Maria did go on to become director of S.W.O.R.D. between the time we saw her in Captain Marvel and the new information in WandaVision though, and Monica is following in her footsteps, as she is now a member of the organization. Whether she will eventually take on her mantles of Photon or Spectrum from the comics remains to be seen, but odds are she will before all is said and done.

It's sad that fans didn't get to see Lasha Lynch return to the role in some way before the character passed, but there are always flashback opportunities if Lynch is game for them in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel. The film takes place in the present and not the past this time around, so we will likely get a bit more context on Maria's death from her since she was on Earth for parts of that time.

You can find the official description for WandaVision below.

"Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer."

