WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Teases Side of Darcy Marvel Fans Have Not Seen

WandaVision star Kat Dennings is teasing a side of Darcy that Marvel fans have not seen yet. Viewers could hear the entire fandom cheering from their homes during episode 4 of the Disney+ series. She talked to TVLine about the show and how the Thor character had changed since the last time fans saw her. “I will say that you definitely see things from Darcy that have not been seen before,” she explained. The astrophysicist was the quickest scientific mind on her feet when it came to diagnosing the problems on the ground in Westview. Jimmy Woo, Randal Park, was also a fan favorite from the episode as well. You can expect a lot more of the two together in the series. But, for a lot of fans, it’s just been nice to see Darcy come in from the cold and have a role in another Marvel project after the second Thor outing. Dennings has even reflected on how nice it is for the character to have been built out in this way during WandaVision.

“I’m so grateful to the writers for giving her this rich backstory because the last time we saw her, she was Jane Foster’s intern, and the joke was that she’s a political science major and not a science major,” Dennings explained. “It’s really fun to see that [the] influence Jane Foster had on her results in her actually becoming an astrophysicist… She’s the same girl, but now she has a bunch of degrees and a bunch of information. She’s a boss now.”

In a separate interview with Variety, the Thor star joked around about how much the Marvel secrecy has increased since the early days of the MCU.

"You sign an NDA before you get the phone call. They’re like, 'How do you feel about this (WandaVision)?' Like I’m gonna say no, at all ever to Marvel for anything. You say yes a then you’re in for a wild ride. You don’t even know what’s happening. I still don’t really know what’s happening." She admitted, "My first meeting with (series head writer) Jac Schaeffer and (series director) Matt Shakman was at the new Marvel offices. I had been to the old offices, but never the new ones. It’s really intense and incredible.”

“If you’re a fan of Marvel, your brain would explode, but you sign an NDA when you get to the lobby. So intense, so intense. And then once you do that, you sit and they bring you a little badge, and then you go into the room. And I understood why I had to sign the NDA before this meeting. The walls were just covered with the comic book pages with references,” she added. “For a person who thinks comic books are like the end-all-be-all, it was just like, unreal. It was there. They took this very serious. They always do, but this, specifically, they wanted to get this just right, because it’s so different from anything Marvel’s ever done. Everything has been meticulously planned. They laid out the sketch of it and what I would be doing, but to be honest I still don’t really know what happens."

