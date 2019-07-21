Here’s All of the Major MCU Actors Returning for What If…?

Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed quite a lot of details about the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s future – including a pretty unique exploration of the franchise’s past. During the panel, Marvel officially announced a What If…? animated series, which will cover certain alternate scenarios spawning out of key moments in the MCU. As the panel revealed, there will be a pretty wide slew of MCU actors who will be returning to voice their characters in the series, in addition to Jeffrey Wright narrating the series as The Watcher.

The list consisted of Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there’s still quite a lot of time until What If…? hits the small screen, that cast list certainly helps potentially determine what corners of the MCU the series will cover. Early reports had suggested that the series will cover Peggy Carter turning into a super-soldier instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), which explains where the Captain America: The First Avenger characters potentially fit in. Outside of that, it sounds like the Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thor franchises are probably a safe bet, but we’ll probably know more as the series’ debut gets closer.

What do you think of the cast of What If…?? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.