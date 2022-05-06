Thor Star Kat Dennings Admits She Still Hasn't "Gotten the Call" for Love and Thunder

✖

Star Kat Dennings might have finally made her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after nearly a decade with last week's episode of WandaVision, but we shouldn't count on seeing Dr. Darcy Lewis back on the big screen in the near future, as she confirmed she still hasn't been contacted by Marvel Studios about a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming in Australia. Despite her seeming lack of involvement in the new sequel, we shouldn't entirely count her out of the MCU's future, as its interwoven nature means that the Disney+ TV series will likely tie into another upcoming adventure for screens both big and small.

"Well, I have not gotten a call so I kind of doubt it since they’re shooting it right now so probably not, but anything Marvel ever asks of me the answer’s always yes," Dennings confirmed to IGN.

While this might be a disappointing update for fans, Dennings is only one example of why audiences should never rule out even the most unexpected of returns from a Marvel star. For example, Dennings' co-star in the Thor films Natalie Portman had just as long of an absence from the MCU as Dennings, only for Marvel Studios to confirm back in 2019 that she would make her return in Love and Thunder, with her Jane Foster even taking on the Thor mantle.

Adding even more likelihood to Dennings' future in the MCU is that Portman will likely play a larger part in the franchise going forward, with Dennings crediting Portman for the reason she had so much screentime in her debut film.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly," Dennings detailed to the Keep It podcast last month. "I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like, 'Why are they adding me to scenes?'"

She added, "If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today."

If Dennings' WandaVision debut is any indication, we can likely expect a lot more of her throughout the rest of the season.

