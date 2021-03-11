WandaVision Director Matt Shakman Has Good News, Bad News for Deleted Scenes

✖

WandaVision is finally in the books, and with the finale come a host of questions about what's next. That said, one of the best parts of a show completing a season or series is seeing behind-the-scenes footage or deleted scenes, and with a show as heavy on MCU ties and comic history as WandaVision, fans are excited to see whatever the show has to offer. ComicBook.com recently spoke to WandaVision Director Matt Shakman about the possibility of seeing those scenes on Disney+, including a scene involving Darcy, Monica, and the Twins facing down a demo in Agatha's basement that didn't make it into the final show, and there's good news and bad news (via ET).

Regarding that basement scene, it's bad news, unfortunately. "That particular sequence, no, because we never finished it," Shakman said. "We abandoned it pretty early on, because we were reformatting the structure of the finale and it no longer really had a place, despite having done some great shooting on it. So, there exists no version of that that could be released. In terms of other things being released, potentially!"

If they could release that it would mean more Darcy footage in the show, and fans would love to see it. As for why she wasn't in the show more, Shakman explains it was down to schedules.

"We would love to. The schedule was tough, because we had to stop and come back and schedules didn't always align," Shakman said. "So, we did hope to have a few more scenes with Kat [Dennings] in the final version, but we just weren't able to make the schedules work, unfortunately. But I think the way she comes in and takes out Hayward is pretty great."

If they were to release bonus scenes, hopefully, one where Elizabeth Olsen first puts on the Scarlet Witch suit is included, and Shakman revealed what Olsen's first actions were when she finally got it.

"She is so practical. I love her. [Laughs] She is so practical that she immediately put it on and she was like, 'OK, I can do this move and I can't do this move. And I need to be able to do this move.' We were like, 'Great!' So then we have to re-engineer it, because those suits are tough," Shakman said. "I mean, it's one thing to look amazing. It's another thing to actually function. And she knows what she has to do better than anybody, having done this for years now. She's so adept at the physical work -- she's beyond adept at every part of her job -- so she was quickly picking apart how it would work. But I do remember vividly when she emerged in that outfit, we were in a dusty field across from our soundstages in Atlanta at the S.W.O.R.D base that we had built in this field, and she was cloaked and brought over surrounded by umbrellas and all sorts of things to hide her from any paparazzi photographers. And then we took off the cloak and there was the Scarlet Witch. That was pretty awesome."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+.

Do you want to see deleted scenes? Let us know in the comments!