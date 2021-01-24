WandaVision: Scarlet Witch's Lullaby Gets English Translation

✖

As teased throughout the majority of advanced WandaVision marketing, it was always assumed Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) would eventually have a pair of twins. That time has now arrived, with the birth of their children taking place in the most recent episode of WandaVision. Slight spoilers up ahead for "Now in Color," so proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode of the show!

Once the episode begins to calm down a cinch, giving time for Wanda to take everything in and relax, she begins to sing a Sokovian lullaby to the two. Sure, this ends in what seems to be a tussle between her and Geraldine (Teyonah Parris), but that's beside the point. Though Sokovia is a fictional country created for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some have noticed (via The Direct) the closed captioning in select international locales provides the text in said market's native language. That means it's translatable to English.

In an example, those with Portuguese subtitles actually get served closed captioning for the lullaby in Portuguese instead of the fictional Sokovian tongue. Those who translated it have found out it says, "I waited for you and this day has come. My heart became a home full of light, full of light."

Though the first three episodes of the series have been a relatively slow burn, Olsen herself has said things pick up once Episode Four hits Disney+ on January 29th.

"When we started filming this show, we had all nine scripts, so I didn't have to not really know what was going on ever. It was very specific," Olsen recently shared with Digital Spy. "I think the reason why they show the press the first episodes is because Episode 4 is quite a shift. It's a really fun perspective swap and I think a lot gets understood at that moment."

