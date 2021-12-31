WandaVision Episode 3 Reveals Marvel Debuts of Two Young Avengers

✖

After the surprising and ridiculously fast pregnancy in the second episode of WandaVision, Episode 3 on Disney+ continued to pick up the pace while introducing a couple of fan-favorite Marvel characters who will likely play major roles for years to come. And we know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be assembling some version of the Young Avengers across shows like Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel as well as movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios just took a major first step in the latest episode of WandaVision.

Warning: Spoilers for WandaVision Episode 3 below.

In the episode, Wanda's pregnancy advances very quickly throughout the day; she starts out as just a few months pregnant and finally comes to term by the end of the episode. All the while, she and Vision argue over whether to name their child Tommy or Billy.

When she goes into labor, Vision quickly attempts to retrieve their doctor while Geraldine aids in the delivery of the child. The baby is born shortly before Vision returns, but Wanda doesn't stop pushing. Of course, Wanda is having twins. The episode reveals both babies to be boys and they are subsequently given the names Billy and Tommy, just like in the source material.

Young Avengers members Wiccan and Speed were introduced in the pages of Marvel Comics after the event "Avengers: Disassembled," in which Scarlet Witch systematically tore her team apart with the use of her chaos powers. Wiccan, real name Billy Kaplan, found his brother Tommy Shepherd AKA Speed, and the two eventually tracked down Scarlet Witch, determining they were her children in a storyline that retconned Vision and Scarlet Witch's babies as "soul shards" of the villainous demon Master Pandemonium.

Both Wiccan and Speed have continued to play major roles in the Marvel Universe after their Young Avengers debuts. Wiccan recently had a pivotal impact on last year's event Empyre, where it was revealed he is now married to the emperor of the united Skrull and Kree empires Teddy Altman AKA Hulkling.

Given the quick acceleration of Wanda's pregnancy and the time-shifts from episode to episode, we wouldn't be surprised to see Wanda and Vision's children age quickly to the point where they are in their late teens by the time the series ends.

Hopefully, we learn more next Friday when a new episode of WandaVision premieres on Disney+.

