WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Promises Major "Shift" in Episode 4

✖

We've all officially seen the first three episodes of WandaVision which saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living out a suburban lifestyle in the vein of 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s sitcoms. While each episode featured some dark moments, they were mostly in the fun-loving style of classic television shows. Bettany previously teased that the light-hearted sitcom world won't last and a recent interview with Olsen has us wondering if things are going to start getting darker in the fourth episode. While chatting with Digital Spy, Olsen teased a "shift" in next week's episode.

"When we started filming this show, we had all nine scripts, so I didn't have to not really know what was going on ever. It was very specific," Olsen shared. "I think the reason why they show the press the first episodes is because Episode 4 is quite a shift. It's a really fun perspective swap and I think a lot gets understood at that moment."

Olsen also teased that the show might not have a villain, which falls in line with the theory that Wanda is the true antagonist of the series.

"In superhero movies, you usually know who the villain is. Or you know when they're coming into the timing of the film; you know when they're going to show themselves," Olsen explained. "In WandaVision, you don't know who the villain is or if there is a villain, so I think the real drama and tension is the constant tug and pull between the sitcom universe and the Marvel universe – and what was fun... what was really fun was uncovering how much we peel back in every episode."

WandaVision's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.