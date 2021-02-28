WandaVision Set Photo Reveals New Look at Pivotal Agatha Harkness Moment

✖

We now know Agnes, "the nosy neighbor," is really long-time Marvel sorceress Agatha Harkness. In fact, the latest episode of WandaVision even went the length to dive into the character's origins, showing her as a dark magic practitioner at the height of the Salem Witch Trials. Now, a set photo has surfaced showing the moment the production was first filming the moment Agatha was supposed to be burned at the stake.

The black and white snapshot shows Kathryn Hahn's Agatha front and center with the witches in her coven spread out around her. It was captured and shared on Instagram by set-tracking paparazzo @onset.unseen.

Agatha's reveal is one of the biggest of the season — but some involved with the series suggest there could be something even more massive on the way in the finale. According to WandaVision star Paul Bettany, he was able to work with an actor he's always wanted to work with.

"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks," Bettany says when reacting to fan theories. "There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

