Marvel's WandaVision Cast Includes a Secret Actor Who Will Be a “Surprise for Everybody”

WandaVision has cast a secret actor whose appearance in the Marvel Studios series will be a "surprise for everybody," teases franchise veteran Paul Bettany. After being killed off in Avengers: Infinity War and sitting out Avengers: Endgame, the longtime J.A.R.V.I.S. and then Vision actor reunites with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the other half of the "unusual couple" living in sitcom-inspired paradise in the suburbs of Westview. But their made-for-TV reality — home to nosy neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) and inquisitive couple Mr. and Mrs. Heart (Fred Melamed and Debra Jo Rupp) — is soon disrupted by a grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and returning MCU fan-favorites Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park).

And they're not alone. In typical top-secret Marvel fashion, the studio's first original series on Disney+ has more than a few surprises up its magician sleeves:

"There's stuff that I can't talk to you about, where I get to work with an actor that's going to be a surprise for everybody," Bettany told Black Girl Nerds. "I get to work with an actor that I've been wanting to work with forever, who is just unbelievable. We have some real fireworks together."

The surprise actor might belong to one of the many sitcoms blended into WandaVision, which pulls from six decades of television to create Wanda and Vision's idyllic life that sometimes unfolds in front of a live studio audience. The show's cast and crew underwent a TV-watching boot camp studying such sitcoms as The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, The Brady Bunch, Family Ties, Malcolm in the Middle, and Modern Family.

As part of Vision's ongoing evolution — from an A.I. in Iron Man up through an Infinity Stone-powered living being in Infinity War — WandaVision mixes "a little bit of Dick Van Dyke in, a little bit of Bryan Cranston, a little bit of Hugh Laurie," Bettany said.

Bettany has yet to work with those influences — Van Dyke (The Dick Van Dyke Show), Cranston (Malcolm in the Middle), and Laurie (House) — but the creators behind WandaVision did consult with Van Dyke when approaching its black-and-white episode with a live audience.

WandaVision comes to Disney+ with a two-episode premiere at midnight on Friday, January 15.

