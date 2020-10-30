WandaVision Adds Orange Is the New Black Star Jolene Purdy in Recurring Role

✖

It appears WandaVision is still adding a few names to its expansive cast. Jolene Purdy has reportedly boarded the upcoming Disney+ series in a recurring role, though that exact role has yet to be revealed. The casting news came tucked away in a separate report from Deadline about casting for HBO's White Lotus. There, it was revealed Purdy had been cast in the premium cable limited series, and the trade still managed to sneak in a mention the actor just recently wrapped on WandaVision.

Purdy burst onto the scene in the cult classic Donnie Darko in 2001 and has since gathered a handful of credits on well-received television properties, from 10 Things I Hate About You to Breaking Bad, Glee, and Under the Dome. Her biggest role to date came across three seasons on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, where she shared a SAG Award with the show's ensemble cast.

The actor joins the likes of Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, and Teyona Parris in the upcoming series. In an interview earlier this month, Parris admitted landing the role of an older Monica Rambeau was a dream come true.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” she revealed. “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

Parris added, “I didn’t know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren’t Black. I was like sure, whatever that’s not going to happen. And then it happened. When I tell you that it wasn’t on my radar at that moment…I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

WandaVision has yet to get a release date from Disney+ while all seven seasons of Orange Is the New Black are now streaming on Netflix.