WandaVision Merch Could Spoil Major Monica Rambeau Storyline

Marvel's WandaVision is continuing to weave a pretty epic narrative, with the Disney+ series only getting more and more complicated with each and every episode. One of the most fan-favorite additions to the series has been Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who has become a pivotal agent of S.W.O.R.D. and a unique fixture in the series' narrative. Marvel fans have been eager to see exactly what the endgame is for Monica, especially as she is poised to make an appearance in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2. A major running theory has been that Monica could take on the superhero mantle of Photon or Spectrum -- and a newly-released piece of merchandise for the series definitely supports that possibility.

A new WandaVision-themed sweater recently became available on the Disney Store's website, which features the S.W.O.R.D. logo emblazoned on a cream and black pullover sweater. The way the two colors are used on the sweater is particularly interesting, as it matches the general silhouette of Monica's costume in the comics.

(Photo: Shop Disney)

Granted, the sweater could very well just be a generic uniform worn by S.W.O.R.D. agents, but the fact that it's so close to the color scheme of Monica's superhero suit feels noteworthy. Especially given how much the series has already been teasing Monica taking on a superhero persona -- and the looming sense of possibility going into Captain Marvel 2 -- it could always be the hint of something more.

"Monica Rambeau has held many monikers over the decades and I think they've all been really special in a very particular way. I don't know how or who she will be in the MCU," Parris previously told Variety. "Because when I tell you, she changes names and she kicks butt in all of them. So, I don't know who she will be in her superhero form. But I am excited by the thought of many of them."

