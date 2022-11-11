Does WandaVision Episode 4 Give Monica Rambeau Her Marvel Superhero Powers?

✖

WandaVision Episode 4 might have told the superhero origin story of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who will become a new cosmic crime-fighter in Captain Marvel 2. In "We Interrupt This Program," Rambeau is among those who "Blip" back to life during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Learning her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), succumbed to cancer during her five-year disappearance, Captain Rambeau returns to work at S.W.O.R.D. — Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before Acting Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) sends her to a town that no longer exists: Westview, New Jersey, the new home of Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Partnered with FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), who is investigating a missing person case, Monica sticks her hand into the energy bubble surrounding the supposedly "nonexistent" town — and vanishes inside TV static. Like the real-life Jersey residents sucked into Wanda's sitcom reality, Monica is "cast" in the role of the neighborly Geraldine until she mentions Ultron (James Spader), the killer of Wanda's twin brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Wanda ejects "Geraldine" out of Westview, reuniting her with S.W.O.R.D. to the tune of "Daydream Believer" in "Now in Color." In "We Interrupt This Program," Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) detects an "extremely high level" of CMBR — cosmic microwave background radiation — emitting from Westview's perimeter. This relic radiation dates back to the Big Bang, which Wong (Benedict Wong) tells us created the six Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War.

Darcy notes that entwined with this energy is a broadcast frequency airing the WandaVision sitcom and says that the electromagnetic radiation is within a safe limit "for now."

Because Monica was trapped inside WandaVision for some time, her exposure to high levels of CMBR could endow her with superpowers she'll put to use alongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) in Captain Marvel 2. In the Marvel comic books, Monica Rambeau becomes the first female Captain Marvel when she's accidentally exposed to extra-dimensional energy, granting her the power to change her body into any form of electromagnetic energy.

This enables Monica to become a sentient packet of radio waves, light, and electricity capable of expelling energy blasts of pure force — powers she puts to use under multiple superhero identities, including Photon, Pulsar, and Spectrum.

In Captain Marvel, Danvers receives her superpowers when she destroys the Kree's Light-Speed Engine, unleashing the cosmic energy of the Tesseract — one of the six Infinity Stones — that transforms her into the supremely powerful Captain Marvel.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

