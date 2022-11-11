Captain Marvel 2: Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau Becomes Spectrum In Awesome BossLogic Art

✖

Fans got a huge shock at the Disney Investor's Day presentation when it was revealed that Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) would be appearing alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2, a film that will be directed by Nia DaCosta. As you can imagine the internet's been buzzing about the sequel ever since, and so has DaCosta, who is thrilled to get all of that talent in one film. In response to one of her tweets, artist BossLogic created what Parris' Rambeau could look like in the sequel as Spectrum, and it looks pretty damn epic.

Rambeau has gone by several names over the years, including Captain Marvel, Photon, and Pulsar. The most likely codename for her in the MCU is Spectrum though, as that's been her most commonly used codename in the books over recent years.

BossLogic's take on the character is definitely Spectrum inspired too, featuring the suit's black and white color scheme and even throwing in a nod to the leather trenchcoat she often wears on top of it.

There are also some tweaks to the white portion of the suit, giving it a few more modern flourishes, and if this was the suit she shows up in at some point in Captain Marvel 2, I would not be mad in the least.

The character of Monica Rambeau was created by Roger Stern and john Romita Jr back in 1982, and in addition to her ties to the Captain Marvel name she's also frequently been an ally and friend to Carol Danvers (despite the whole name thing).

Monica has energy-focused abilities, as she can change into any form of energy along the electromagnetic spectrum. She can travel at incredibly fast speeds depending on which form she takes, and can also absorb and project that chosen energy into blasts. Her energy powers also allow quite a few other interesting variations and abilities that open up a host of possibilities.

We're eager to see what DaCosta can do with her as a hero but more importantly as a character, as her personality and history allow for some amazing similarities and contrasts to Carol in the books, and we can't wait to see that all happen in the MCU.

What do you think of this version of Monica Rambeau? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Captain Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!