WandaVision Fans Notice Insane Production Design Detail

In a matter of days, WandaVision will arrive on Disney+ and inevitably introduce the masses to the beginning of a multiverse-spanning trilogy split between the Marvel Studios television debut, and its successors in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3. With everything we've seen of the mind-melting television series so far, it's evident the Kevin Feige-led studio has plans to introduce ideas and concepts the outfit has strayed from before, and the end result is a "f-cking bonkers" show, as WandaVision star Paul Bettany himself previously explained.

The reality-warping plot involving Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has afforded the show's creative time certain liberties not allowed in other properties — that much is evident by one recent discovery by one dedicated MCU fan and furniture collector. In a viral post shared to r/MarvelStudios Tuesday afternoon, u/tribbleorlfl shared a still of the series — a photo that reveals the Visions seemingly own one of the most collectible pieces of furniture ever created.

Made from Brazilian Rosewood, the Broyhill Brasilia console (or credenza) is a "white whale" for mid-century modern furniture fiends as its scarcity demands outrageous prices — even for a member of the Avengers. One seller online lists the credenza for $5,650 (spoiler alert: it's out of stock), and even more common pieces from the same line fetch increased premiums on aftermarket websites like Etsy.

Suffice to say, the little Easter egg goes to show just had detailed the show's production crews got with Wanda's reality-warping powers when designing the set pieces and feel for the show.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," Bettany said of the series last January. "It's beautifully written by Jac Schaeffer and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ January 15th.

