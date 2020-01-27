Marvel’s Paul Bettany Teases WandaVision Peek Coming Soon: “It’s F—ing Bonkers!”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting something of a fresh start with the Phase 4 slate, now that the Infinity Saga is over, and Avengers: Endgame has cleared some major heroes off the game board. Phase 4 will also see the MCU officially spread its storyline across both TV and movie platforms, and it’s quickly becoming apparent that WandaVision is going to be one of the most pivotal entries in the lineup. Now that we know WandaVision will serve as a lead-in to both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Captain Marvel 2, fans definitely want to get a look at it. And according to series star Paul Bettany, that opportunity is coming soon.

Speaking with Kevin Smith at the IMDb studio at Sundance Film Festival, Paul Bettany wouldn’t spill any details about WandaVision – other than the fact that our first look at it is coming soon, and that it will be a true mind-screw for Marvel fans:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, I’m back for WandaVision… I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It’s beautifully written by and her staff of writers – and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it’s so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer… they’ll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like.”

Bettany’s words could be pretty indicative, considering that Super Bowl LIV is coming up this Sunday. There’s been a lot of question of the lineup of trailers that could air during the 2020 Super Bowl, and for Marvel Studios, it makes senese using the big game to help start promoting their upcoming Disney+ slate of MCU tie-in shows. While many fans expected The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to be a surprise drop during the Super bowl, getting that show and WandaVision would be the kind of event that generates Marvel-brand headlines, for sure.

