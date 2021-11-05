WandaVision Will Directly Set Up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

✖

WandaVision is going to do more to set up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than some might have suspected when it was announced. Initially, some may have thought this was some sort of small story to reveal how Wanda Maximoff deals with the loss of the Vision following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now, it is becoming more clear that this title with massive ties to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be a pivotal point for the Marvel franchise as a whole. More specifically, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promises it will lead straight into the massive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie.

"Ideally, Marvel hopes WandaVision will be just the pilot episode of a long-running TV dynasty; the studio is already hard at work developing seven additional shows, with each one connecting to past and future films," EW reports after visiting the set of the upcoming series. "WandaVision, Feige notes, will directly set up the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Olsen’s witch playing a key role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer. With the pandemic shuffling release dates, Marvel is also taking extra care to ensure the new schedule won’t spoil story continuity."

This furthers what Feige revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, promising that Elizabeth Olsen would be reprising her Scarlet Witch role for the Strange sequel after the story of WandaVision. Of course, things were shaken up a bit when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was moved further down the line and WandaVision became the first title from Marvel Studios since Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Originally, Black Widow, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Eternals were slated to come before it.

We got a WandaVision show," Feige said in an interview with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. "We're introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show. Wanda Maximoff is probably near the upper echelons of power... I contend she would've taken down Thanos if he hadn't called [Rain Fire]...So, her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie [Olsen] said on stage, full unabashed power base coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way."

WandaVision does not yet have a release date but is expected on Disney+ later in 2020. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theaters in March of 2022.